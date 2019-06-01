Zacks: Analysts Expect MacroGenics Inc (MGNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Analysts expect MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) to announce earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.33). MacroGenics posted earnings per share of ($1.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.01) to ($2.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.47) to ($2.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 256.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright set a $39.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of MacroGenics to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.98.

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $55,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,354.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in MacroGenics by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNX traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,277,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,104. The company has a market capitalization of $895.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $32.32.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

