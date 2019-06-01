Zacks: Analysts Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $267.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on PEB shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 505,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 133,292 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,274,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,862,000 after purchasing an additional 134,318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $41.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.