Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2019

Analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.54. Weingarten Realty Investors reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $119.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 44.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

WRI stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.30%.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 115,000 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $3,363,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,562.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 104.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 660,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,388,000 after purchasing an additional 337,916 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth about $13,249,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 66.7% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 21,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

