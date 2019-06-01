Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) to Hold

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VBLT. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.25. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,724.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vascular Biogenics by 272.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 43,466 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vascular Biogenics by 7.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

