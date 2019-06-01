Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush set a $13.50 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.88.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.10 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 47.66% and a return on equity of 62.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray bought 52,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $495,237.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher G. Marshall bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $998,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 320,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth approximately $458,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 462,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 88,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

