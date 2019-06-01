Zeusshield (ZSC) Trading 6.5% Lower This Week

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $40,768.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00382687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.78 or 0.02184435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011721 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001563 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000443 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00160860 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004170 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,153,170,765 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.