Zions Bancorporation N.A. Invests $225,000 in W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Stock

Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 27,609.9% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,981,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,106 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,155,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,957,000 after buying an additional 1,441,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,410,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 59.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,161,000 after buying an additional 192,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,290,000 after buying an additional 135,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on W W Grainger from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $318.00 price target on W W Grainger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.13.

NYSE:GWW traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.69. 493,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,180. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $255.09 and a one year high of $372.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.09. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.09% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

W W Grainger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is a boost from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 34.49%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

