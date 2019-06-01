Zions Bancorporation N.A. Invests $327,000 in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.22. The company had a trading volume of 376,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,265. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $163.68. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $380.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.57%.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

In other news, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark S. Forbis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $134,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,491.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,660 shares of company stock valued at $360,570. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

