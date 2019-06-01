Zscaler (ZS) PT Raised to $77.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Zscaler from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Zscaler from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.67.

ZS opened at $68.63 on Friday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $80.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,357 shares of company stock worth $23,287,433 over the last ninety days. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 561.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

