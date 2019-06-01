Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,569 Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 114.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $529.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 11.83% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 19,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $243,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $108,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on UMH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

