Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 647 Shares of First of Long Island Corp (FLIC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 425.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 659.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 344.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. First of Long Island Corp has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $531.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.70.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $27.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First of Long Island in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

