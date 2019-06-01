Zynga Inc (ZNGA) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Zynga in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zynga’s FY2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.45 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZNGA. Stephens upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.25 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Zynga from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Zynga from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43. Zynga has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $223,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 571,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 586,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $3,268,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,620,926 shares in the company, valued at $209,548,557.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,095,503 shares of company stock worth $16,924,915 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 1,171.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.