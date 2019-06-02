$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.10. EnLink Midstream posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EnLink Midstream.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENLC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 35,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 135.2% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -148.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.279 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,600.00%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

