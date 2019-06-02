$0.33 EPS Expected for Pacira Biosciences Inc (PCRX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.41. Pacira Biosciences posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pacira Biosciences.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $91.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. Pacira Biosciences had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Pacira Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

PCRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.40.

Shares of Pacira Biosciences stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.51. 606,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,463. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.47. Pacira Biosciences has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $66,249.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,524.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,509,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 199.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,481,000 after purchasing an additional 708,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,905,000. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 600,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,830,000 after purchasing an additional 318,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 372,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 209,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

