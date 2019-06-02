$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.41. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.50 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup set a $16.00 price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

NYSE KRG opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,850.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

