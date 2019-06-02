$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to report $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.60. Main Street Capital posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.33 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 73.33% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $38,000. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.64. 311,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.96. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $41.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

