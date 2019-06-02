$0.99 EPS Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. Synovus Financial posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.05 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James upgraded Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Sunday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Shares of NYSE SNV traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $57.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 182.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,318,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,363,000 after buying an additional 852,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,158,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,952,000 after buying an additional 387,831 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 611.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 75,466 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

