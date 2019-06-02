$1.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (SFE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Safeguard Scientifics’ earnings. Safeguard Scientifics reported earnings of ($1.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 226.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.70) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Safeguard Scientifics.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Requisite Energy Fund I LP bought a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SFE opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $250.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

