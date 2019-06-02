100,638 Shares in Store Capital Corp (STOR) Acquired by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,000. Store Capital comprises 1.8% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STOR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Store Capital by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,606,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,268 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,630,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the fourth quarter worth $49,165,000. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the first quarter worth $51,625,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the fourth quarter worth $31,372,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Store Capital to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Store Capital stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. Store Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.22 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Store Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

