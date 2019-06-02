1,245 Shares in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 386.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $257,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 54,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total value of $7,700,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,805 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,418 over the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.39.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.95. The stock had a trading volume of 808,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,435. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.22 and a fifty-two week high of $153.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

