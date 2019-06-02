15,435 Shares in Genuine Parts (GPC) Acquired by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,823,000. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 37,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 877,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,222,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of GPC stock remained flat at $$98.90 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 811,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,830. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Scott Sonnemaker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.01 per share, with a total value of $495,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “15,435 Shares in Genuine Parts (GPC) Acquired by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/02/15435-shares-in-genuine-parts-gpc-acquired-by-visionpoint-advisory-group-llc.html.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.