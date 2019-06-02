$179.63 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will announce $179.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $178.80 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $161.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $863.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $857.60 million to $875.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $962.88 million, with estimates ranging from $954.70 million to $976.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.29 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,593,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Boot Barn has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $32.21.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

