$179.63 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will announce $179.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $178.80 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $161.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $863.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $857.60 million to $875.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $962.88 million, with estimates ranging from $954.70 million to $976.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.29 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,593,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Boot Barn has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $32.21.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.