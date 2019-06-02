1,998 Shares in Federated Investors Inc (FII) Purchased by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Federated Investors by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Federated Investors by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Federated Investors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Federated Investors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Federated Investors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

FII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $28.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $50,056.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 14,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $431,171.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 545,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,261,981.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,571 shares of company stock worth $4,298,470. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federated Investors stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Federated Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.09 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.19%.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

