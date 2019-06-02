1ST TR LARGE CA/COM (FTA) Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM (BMV:FTA) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM were worth $33,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTA. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM by 63.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM during the first quarter worth $31,000.

1ST TR LARGE CA/COM has a fifty-two week low of $875.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.00.

