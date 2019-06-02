236,527 Shares in LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP) Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 236,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Timpani Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,534,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of LiveRamp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

RAMP stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 14,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $872,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

