46,710 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 46,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $101.14 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $127.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.52%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $263,610.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 448,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,192,615.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward C. Bernard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 649,135 shares in the company, valued at $70,054,649.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,735 shares of company stock worth $7,289,340 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

