$8.44 Million in Sales Expected for Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Orgenesis Inc. (NYSE:ORGS) to announce $8.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orgenesis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.38 million to $10.50 million. Orgenesis reported sales of $3.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orgenesis will report full-year sales of $40.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.74 million to $45.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $58.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orgenesis.

ORGS stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. Orgenesis has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Orgenesis Company Profile

Orgenesis Inc, a service and research company, focus on the development and manufacture of cell therapy for advanced medicinal products in the field of regenerative medicine industry. It operates through two segments, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO) and Cellular Therapy (CT) Business.

