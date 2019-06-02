8,544 Shares in ASGN Inc (ASGN) Acquired by THB Asset Management

THB Asset Management purchased a new position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of ASGN by 596.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASGN in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ASGN in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ASGN from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

In other news, Director William E. Brock sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $91,345.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,902.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ASGN stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.91. ASGN Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.14 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

