$88.48 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to report sales of $88.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.65 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $83.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $358.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $353.48 million to $363.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $386.95 million, with estimates ranging from $369.16 million to $400.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.25 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $58.00 target price on Eagle Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

EGBN traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.08. The stock had a trading volume of 98,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,043. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $65.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.91%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,498,000 after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 513.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 62,627 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,737,000 after purchasing an additional 741,131 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.