$90.50 Million in Sales Expected for NeoPhotonics Corp (NPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) will post sales of $90.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.00 million and the highest is $91.00 million. NeoPhotonics reported sales of $81.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $333.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $257.76 million to $360.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $388.67 million, with estimates ranging from $334.21 million to $425.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NPTN shares. TheStreet raised NeoPhotonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. MKM Partners started coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

NYSE NPTN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.89. 1,368,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,451. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $169.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby purchased 50,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $178,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,742,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after buying an additional 1,395,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,869,000 after buying an additional 174,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,416,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after buying an additional 80,950 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,262,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 962,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 554,494 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

