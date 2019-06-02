A. O. Smith (AOS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “A.O. Smith's growth potential in the defensive replacement market sets it apart from its peers. In fact, its robust liquidity position adds to its strength. The company’s Water-Right acquisition is likely to strengthen the company’s growth opportunities in the water treatment industry, especially in the wholesale and independent dealer array. Moreover, the company follows a sound capital-deployment strategy and continually rewards shareholders. However, in the past three months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry. It looks significantly overvalued compared with the industry. Going forward, the company projects weaker performance in the Rest of World segment, primarily due to lower growth forecasts in China. If unchecked, higher costs and operating expenses might also prove detrimental to its profitability.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Edward Jones lowered A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Boenning Scattergood lowered A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.98 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.82. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $65.57.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.16 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,022,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul R. Dana sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $475,367.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,010 shares of company stock valued at $944,468. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth about $1,738,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 292,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,017,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,276,000 after acquiring an additional 513,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

