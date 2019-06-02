A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) Position Cut by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 69.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 619,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.09. 385,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,843. A10 Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.66 million. A10 Networks had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. A10 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

