Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 155,566 Shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (EBSB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 293.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,661 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,566 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBSB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,063,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,195,000 after purchasing an additional 310,533 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $3,647,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,957,866 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,357,000 after purchasing an additional 194,621 shares in the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 501,140 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 130,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 245,001 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBSB opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.53. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $46.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

EBSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

