Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of those affected by chronic disorders of the central nervous system. The company seeks to achieve this by modifying the pharmacokinetic profiles of approved drugs to create novel therapeutics for use alone and in fixed-dose combination products. Adamas is currently developing ADS-5102, its lead wholly-owned product candidate, for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) associated with Parkinson’s disease and for the treatment of major symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis in patients with walking impairment. The company’s portfolio also includes Namzaric and Namenda XR, two approved products with Forest Laboratories Holdings Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Allergan plc. Forest is responsible for marketing both products in the United States under an exclusive license from Adamas. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.94.

NASDAQ ADMS opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.86.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 291.22% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory T. Went sold 6,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $50,488.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,565.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,361 shares of company stock worth $66,816. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,008,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,189,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 2,614,468 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after buying an additional 1,286,044 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 196,959 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 136,959 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

