Advisor Group Inc. Has $4.21 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,770 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 56.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 49.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 73.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

MU opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.84.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $621,159.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,442,119.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 21,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $834,358.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,614.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,223. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

