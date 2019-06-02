Advisor Group Inc. Has $4.66 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,211,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,293,075,000 after acquiring an additional 780,079 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 21,360.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,636,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,576,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,160,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,199 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,112,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $629,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $559,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $170.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $134.38 and a 1-year high of $197.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.87 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.34, for a total value of $1,291,755.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 122,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,560,688.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $5,506,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,269,784.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,590 shares of company stock worth $26,231,131. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $164.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

