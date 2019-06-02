Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 136.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 40.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 926.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

PAHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Gabelli raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $29.58 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $54.62. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

