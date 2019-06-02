Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 46.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,852,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,444 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 61.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,565,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,546 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,640,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 320.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 1,978.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,319,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXEL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

In other Exelixis news, Director Lance Willsey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $1,018,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 368,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,498,038.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 562,889 shares of company stock worth $12,735,664 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

EXEL opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.56. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.06.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Exelixis had a net margin of 75.97% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $215.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

