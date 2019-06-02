AES Corp (AES) Position Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,469 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AES were worth $19,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AES by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 81,854,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,316,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,555,000 after acquiring an additional 264,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,484,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,934,000 after acquiring an additional 691,153 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AES by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,763,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after acquiring an additional 276,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 10.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,022,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,973,000 after acquiring an additional 681,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 2,582,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $41,570,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 2,482,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $39,985,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of AES stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.34.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. AES had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.32%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.1365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. AES’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

