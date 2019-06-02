Affimed NV (AFMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.99.

Several analysts have weighed in on AFMD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.17 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Affimed by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,730,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,869,000 after purchasing an additional 36,690 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Affimed by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,121,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 210,884 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Affimed by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 425,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 238,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Affimed by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 267,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 106,307 shares during the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFMD stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Affimed has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $189.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 3.23.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. Affimed had a negative net margin of 29.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

