AGCO Co. (AGCO) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $30,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 22,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 17,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $1,821,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,254.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $7,159,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,000 shares of company stock worth $16,217,780 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AGCO from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AGCO to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 price target on AGCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

AGCO stock opened at $66.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $75.56.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

