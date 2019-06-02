AGF Investments Inc. Has $4.09 Million Position in Trimble Inc (TRMB)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 34.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Trimble by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

In other news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 1,717 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $67,563.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 3,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $143,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,862 shares in the company, valued at $363,607.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,884 shares of company stock worth $5,995,443 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.15.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Trimble had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $804.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

