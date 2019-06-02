ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (AQG) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.28

Shares of ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AQG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Sunday . The company traded as high as A$4.28 ($3.04) and last traded at A$4.28 ($3.04), with a volume of 32630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$4.28 ($3.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -142.67.

ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile (ASX:AQG)

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

