Alamos Gold (AGI) Trading 5.2% Higher

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.87. 2,013,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,034,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.84 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.62.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.60 and a beta of 0.20.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.19 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Sun Valley Gold LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 7,142,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,971 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,277,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,703,000 after acquiring an additional 241,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/02/alamos-gold-agi-trading-5-2-higher.html.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.