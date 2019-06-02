Alan Douglas Brimacombe Sells 26,500 Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd (RUP) Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total transaction of C$24,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,685,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,307,887.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

On Thursday, May 30th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 50,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 1,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total transaction of C$1,275.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 3,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total transaction of C$2,580.00.

On Thursday, April 25th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 50,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00.

Shares of RUP stock opened at C$0.88 on Friday. Rupert Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.86 million and a PE ratio of -17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/02/alan-douglas-brimacombe-sells-26500-shares-of-rupert-resources-ltd-rup-stock.html.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.