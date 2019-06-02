Alianza Minerals (ANZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 82000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and a P/E ratio of -2.63.

About Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ)

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the properties located in Nevada, the United States; Yukon and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

