Alkermes (ALKS) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.99% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Valuation Our $28 price target for Alkermes is based on our sum-of-the-parts NPV valuation based on each of the company’s marketed products and pipeline assets. Our DCF model utilizes a discount rate of 13.1% based on the company’s WACC (Beta of 1.9, equity risk premium of 6.7%).””

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALKS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alkermes from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alkermes to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.54.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $51.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.84 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,433 shares in the company, valued at $19,736,926.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $2,736,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 776,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,317,653.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,373 shares of company stock worth $10,090,070. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Alkermes by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,224,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,231,000 after purchasing an additional 196,776 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 85,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Alkermes by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Alkermes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 217,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

