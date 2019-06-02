Alleghany Co. (Y) Stake Lowered by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 59.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in Alleghany in the first quarter worth $8,561,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Alleghany by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 1,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Alleghany by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 38,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,924,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alleghany by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “average” rating on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $711.33.

Alleghany stock opened at $663.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.77. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $558.50 and a twelve month high of $691.99.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 37.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Martineau sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.47, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,205.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Lavin sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.56, for a total transaction of $318,860.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,869. Insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Alleghany Co. (Y) Stake Lowered by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/02/alleghany-co-y-stake-lowered-by-british-columbia-investment-management-corp.html.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.