Amanda Wills Acquires 5,265 Shares of Air Partner plc (AIR) Stock

Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) insider Amanda Wills acquired 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £4,843.80 ($6,329.28).

LON AIR opened at GBX 93.50 ($1.22) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 million and a PE ratio of 17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Air Partner plc has a twelve month low of GBX 71.40 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 129 ($1.69).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Air Partner’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. Air Partner’s dividend payout ratio is 1.11%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Partner in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Air Partner Company Profile

Air Partner plc provides aviation charter, consulting, and training services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Jets, Private Jets, Freight, and Consulting & Training. The company provides commercial jet charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; and private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for business and leisure corporates, high net worth individuals, and governments.

