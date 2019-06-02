American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,658 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 9,603 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 2,405.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,249,791 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,170 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,226,885 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $456,824,000 after buying an additional 3,883,285 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,014,000. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,951,352 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $608,528,000 after buying an additional 2,328,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,924,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAL. Deutsche Bank lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.81 to $35.63 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.31.

Shares of AAL opened at $27.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.54. American Airlines Group Inc has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $45.15.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 356.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

